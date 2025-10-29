Dattijo Takes Over As NPC Acting Chairman

Hon. Muhammad Usman Dattijo, a federal commissioner representing Niger State, had taken over as acting Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC).

This followed the end of the five-year tenure of Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, who was appointed as NPC Chairman by the late former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020.

Dattijo will be in the office pending the swearing-in of Hon. Aminu Yusuf, who was appointed NPC Chairman by President Bola Tinubu.

At a brief handover ceremony on Wednesday, which was attended by federal commissioners, the Director-General, directors, and staff of the commission, Kwarra highlighted his achievements as NPC Chairman, including strengthening data collection systems, digitising the civil registration and vital statistics system, as well as advancing preparations for a national population and housing census.

This, he said, could not have been possible without the commitment and professionalism of the commissioners and staff of the commission.

The former Chairman was on the verge of conducting the national population and housing census in 2023 before former President Buhari put it off at the last minute for the new administration to conduct it.