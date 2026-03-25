Datti Urges Obi To Return To LP If He Doesn’t Get ADC Ticket

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) Vice-Presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has urged his former boss, Peter Obi, to return to the LP if he loses the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket.

Datti Baba-Ahmed made this call while speaking on the 2027 general elections and the possibility of Obi getting the ADC ticket.

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He said, “I have much respect for Peter Obi. If he doesn’t get the ADC ticket, he should come back to the Labour Party, please.

“I will work for him and try to get him the ticket in the Labour Party. I will try to mend the ways between him and whoever he may have offended.”