Datti-Baba Speaks On Brother Working For Tinubu’s Govt

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 General election, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has reacted to the news making rounds that his brother is working for President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Datti who spoke on Monday, said he is not bothered about his brother, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed’s appointment as Special Adviser on Political Matters to the zVice-President, Kashim Shettima.

It would be recalled that Baba-Ahmed, who is also the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), announced his appointment in a post on September 18, 2023, on his official X page.

Datti in an interview on Arise TV said his opposition is not targeted towards the government’s appointments, rather, his opposition is specifically directed at the President and Vice President themselves.

The vice presidential candidate further stated that his elder brother is an adult, hence he is entitled to his own rights and life choices.

Datti said, “I am after the government, I am not after an appointment. I am after the President and the Vice-President, I can not come down to speak about any appointment.

Hakeem is by far my elder brother so there is no better way to say he is an adult or he has his own rights or his own life to live. Our politics are completely detached. It is his boss I know, not him.

Taking my senior brother to give him an appointment is the least of my worries, I am not worried about any appointment. If he likes, he can go and take the entire Baba-Ahmeds and make them ministers. I don’t mind.”