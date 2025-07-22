Former Labour Party (LP) vice presidential candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed has firmly denied any rift between himself and the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, amid the ongoing leadership crisis rocking the party.

Baba-Ahmed made the remarks on Monday while attending the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting organized by the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party in Abuja.

Despite recent speculation and division within the party, Baba-Ahmed emphasized unity and clarified Obi’s continued membership in the LP.

“There is no crack between Obi and myself. In fact, it’s impossible for there to be any crack between us,” he stated.

“It is easier to break the head of APC than for a crack to exist between me and my boss, Peter Obi.”

The Labour Party has been embroiled in a deep internal crisis, currently split into two factions — one led by Julius Abure and another by interim Chairman Nenadi Usman.

Many party stakeholders, including Abia State Governor Alex Otti, Peter Obi, Datti Baba-Ahmed, and LP lawmakers, have identified with the Usman-led faction.

A court ruling had also directed Abure to stop parading himself as the national chairman, citing the expiration of his tenure.

However, Baba-Ahmed’s presence at the Abure-led NEC meeting was described as a move toward reconciliation.

“I am here as a peacemaker,” Baba-Ahmed told reporters.

“Yes, I still remain in the Labour Party. To the best of our knowledge, His Excellency Peter Obi is also still a member of the party. He, like me, attended the coalition talks but coalition is not a political party. He has not become a member of the ADC.”

The internal conflict within the Labour Party continues to draw national attention, particularly as the party seeks to consolidate its influence ahead of future elections.