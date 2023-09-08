Dateline Energy, Citra Shipyard Sign Partnership Agreement In Singapore

Nigeria’s Dateline Energy Services and Citra Shipyard of Indonesia, two leading forces in the energy and maritime sectors, have signed a ground-breaking partnership and kick-off agreement in Singapore, according to a statement yesterday.

The statement said the collaboration marked a significant milestone for both companies and paves the way for innovative advancements in the maritime and energy sectors with the construction of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Coastal Carrier Barges.

According to the statement, the collaboration aims to drive innovation, promote sustainable practices, and enhance efficiency in the maritime and energy sectors. Chief Executive Officer, Dateline Energy Services Limited, Wilson Opuwei, said: “We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with Citra Shipyard, a globally recognised shipbuilding company based in Batam, Indonesia.

Together, we will push the boundaries of innovation, sustainability, and excellence in our respective industries. This partnership aligns with our commitment to creating a cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable future.” Managing Director, Citra Shipyard, Indonesia, Idn Edy, said: “This partnership with Date- line Energy Services represents a significant step forward.

We look forward to combining our shipbuilding expertise with their energy solutions to create a positive impact on the maritime and energy sectors globally.” The statement explained that the signing ceremony took place at the NLNG Stand on the sideline of the just concluded GASTECH 2023 International Conference in Singapore.