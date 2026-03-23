DATAPRO Trains Journalists On Credit Rating

Nigeria’s technology-driven Credit Rating Agency (CRA) is training media practitioners on financial analysis in the age of AI.

A statement issued by Victoria Balogun, Senior Financial Analyst, said the session is fixed for March 26th. The capacity building session represents its annual virtual training for media practitioners.

The training program was conceived by the company in 2021 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects in order to increase the investing public awareness about the value propositions of the Credit Rating Industry.

Participants from the print & electronic media, editors of publications in the capital market, financial analysts, communication officers, as well as financial industry influencers are expected to attend the virtual program.

Speaking on the theme “Reporting Financial Analysis in the Age of AI,” the Company’s Executive Director/Chief Rating Officer, Mr Oladele Adeoye, said:

“Financial reporting is no longer just about numbers; it is about trust, transparency,

and resilience. In the age of AI, media practitioners must be equipped to interpret dynamic data and communicate it in ways that empower society.”

The primary objective of the training is to equip media practitioners with a practical understanding of how AI tools are reshaping financial reporting and analysis.

DataPro also organises the International Credit Rating Webinar annually every October in continuation of its socialisation efforts at promoting the Rating industryand is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).