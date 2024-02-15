Database Integrity: Military Pensions Board Begins Electronic Verification Of Retirees

…says innovation’ll ease financial burden, security risk

As part of measures to ease the burden of physical verification of retirees/veterans, as well as enthrone integrity in the process of data collection, the Military Pensions Board (MPB) has developed a system for the electronic verification of pensioners.

The development is aimed at simplifying the process of future verification exercises, in addition to sustaining the integrity of the pension database.

Chairman of the MPB, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Paul Irumheson, who made the disclosure at the launch of the electronic verification management system and commencement of the pilot phase on Thursday in Abuja, assured of a foolproof exercise.

He, therefore, encouraged military pensioners without verification-enabling applications to feel free to seek help, without fear of possible compromise.

His words: ‘The Military Pensions Board is saddled with the dual mandate of payment of gratuity and pension to retirees of the Armed Forces of Nigeria as well as payment of death benefits to Next-of-Kin of deceased personnel. The Board had, in the past, carried out physical verification of pensioners in designated locations across the country.

“The physical verification exercise aimed to ensure that all pensionable retirees both home and abroad were still alive and eligible for pension while promptly removing unqualified or deceased pensioners from the Board’s payroll.

“The physical verification exercises were largely successful as they helped the Board to maintain a comprehensive and reliable database that facilitated accurate budget preparation and pension payments.

‘This resulted in the drastic reduction of the pension bill due to the removal of ineligible pensioners from the payroll. However, continuing with the physical verification exercise has become difficult due to certain factors such as the old age of our esteemed pensioners, the high cost of transportation, the security risks associated with travelling by road and the financial burden of travelling down to Nigeria for pensioners residing abroad, among others.

“Therefore, to ease the process of future verification exercises and sustain the integrity of the pension database, the Military Pensions Board has developed a system for the electronic verification of pensioners.

“This system, known as the “Military Pensions Board Electronic Verification Management System” is officially being launched today”.

He added thus: “The Military Pensions Board Electronic Verification Management System is a web-based system designed to enable our pensioners to carry out their verification from the comfort of their locations using a mobile device.

“The system takes pensioners through multiple stages of a verification process that ends with the generation of a reference number which is sent to pensioners via text message and email.

“To carry out their verification, pensioners will be required to download the Military Pensions Board Electronic Verification Application from the Google Play Store (for Android Phone users) or the AppStore (for iPhone users). Thereafter, they would open the application and agree to the Attestation.

“To gain access to the system, pensioners will be required to input their Bank and Bank Account Number and check the Terms and Conditions box. Upon gaining access to the system, pensioners will be required to follow the instructions on the screen for a selfie capture of their face for liveness verification.

“Thereafter, pensioners will input their National Identity Number (NIN) or Driver’s License Number for biodata verification. If both operations are successful, pensioners will be required to update their profile by providing their phone number, email address and BVN for validation.

“If the validation is successful, a reference number will be generated which will serve as proof of completion of the verification process. Pensioners’ ATM Card details and ATM Card PIN ARE NOT REQUIRED for the confirmation process.

“Therefore, our esteemed pensioners are warned to be wary of fraudsters.6. The Board would commence the deployment of the electronic verification application with a pilot test in which 300 pensioners drawn from each of the 36 states of the Federation would test the application.

“The pilot test will take place from 19 February to 1 March 2024. Pensioners who were selected to participate in the pilot test have been duly notified through the Nigerian Legion and other veterans associations.

“The selected pensioners will not be required to visit the Board to participate in the pilot test. A link would be sent to the pensioners via SMS instructing them to download the electronic verification application and carry out the verification in their respective locations.

“Pensioners who did not receive any notification should kindly note that they are not part of the pilot test and would not be able to gain access to the system to carry out their verification at this time.

“On successful completion of the pilot test, the application would be deployed on a full scale at programmed intervals for pensioners on the Board’s payroll to carry out their verification”.