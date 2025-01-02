Data Extracted From First Jeju Air Black Box – Ministry

Share

Investigators have finished extracting data from one of the black boxes from the fated Jeju Air plane that crashed on Sunday, South Korea’s transport ministry has said.

The data from the cockpit voice recorder will now be converted into an audio file, though authorities said it would take more time to access the data in the second black box – a flight data recorder – which is missing a critical component.

Investigators hope that data on the flight and voice recorders will provide insights about the crucial moments leading up to the tragedy, reports the BBC.

Some 179 people died after the plane crashed into a structure and exploded – making it the deadliest plane crash on South Korean soil.

