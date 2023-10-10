Data Analyst Breakdown Behavioural Pattern Of Abia Voters, Calls For Data-Driven Policies

An expert in data management and analysis, Mr Obinna Uchechukwu Uzoije has carried out detailed research on “Abia Voters Behaviour” using the just concluded 2023 governorship election in the state as a reference.

Uzoije a highly accomplished Data Analyst affiliated with the NGO, Africa Policy Conversations said that he has an unwavering commitment to promoting data-driven governance, evidence-based policymaking, and legislative initiatives, hence needs to have a clear analysis of certain factors in the just concluded election.

in the course of his research, he made use of the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and extracted Data from the 4062 Polling Units in the 17 local government areas of the state, for the 18 Political Parties that participated.

In total, he analyzed the Abia 2023 voter behaviour for about 73,116 data points and fully visualized the insights he pulled from the observations for the 17 local government areas.

Explaining the reason behind the research, Uzoije said that the research aims to prove and contribute to the fact that it is futile to adjudge certain people without knowing them and that Data available to the state helps to build capacity and promote development, maintain societal stability and meet the needs of citizens in our states.

He said that for a government or state institution to carry out its functions and responsibilities, it needs to have a comprehensive understanding of our numbers and this can be achieved through skilled Data Analytics as it can help the state achieve data-driven solutions for the people.

In his analysis, Uzoije built a formidable tool with Data for the six topmost political parties that participated in the Abia governorship elections – the All Progressives Congress (APC), Actions People Party(APP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Young Progressives Party (YPP) that should help them data-driven political decisions while making both electioneering plans and leadership plans.

Uzoije highlighted the need for everyone who participates in an election to know the magnitudes to which their involvement affected voter behaviour and questions like how big are the numbers? How small are the numbers? Which places had the highest vote apathy or which people had high political interests?

He designed the research with statistical precision which makes it easy for it to be used to generate a lot of insights around the 2023 Abia Governorship Elections, as he equally statistically analyzed cases of disruption in local governments, violence, election upload errors etc.

Uzoije highlighted a dramatic growth in the Abia population especially in some local governments like Aba North, a situation that calls for an urgent official census, as the total population of Aba North from the 2006 Population Census was about 107,488 but in 2023, the number of registered voters the Local Government was 258,563.

From his Data analysis, it is obvious that the official population of Aba North Local Government is nowhere near what it ought to be now as the number of registered voters is now more than twice the number of Aba North’s Population in 2006.

Uzoije said that this alone should get people in leadership worried because a whole lot of people were not registered, yet the number of registered voters holds sway over what is being used as the official population of such a local government and stressed that similar issues abound around the state, especially in Isiala Ngwa North and Umuahia North Local governments.

He explained what he called “marginal local government areas”, stressing that inasmuch as such tags are not made official and documented, they are visible from government placement of infrastructure, and developmental policies and explained that such tags were visible in his data when he found out that some local governments in Abia state had an average vote of 21,025 in the 2023 Guber Elections

He said that some local governments did not even get up to half of this average score with an example being Ugwunagbo local government which he explained had only nine per cent (9%) voter turnout he expounded on the need to investigate such voter apathy on the background of “marginal local governments”, stressing that such will help policymakers to change the mindset of people there for future elections.

According to him, during the research in some areas that performed badly, many questions can come up; their access to political enlightenment, education, internet (social media) etc. He said that all these things are questionable in those areas as they are equally strong factors that can deeply affect people’s engagement in electioneering processes.

“We can begin to look at factors like Population Size, Voter Accessibility, Voter Engagement Efforts, Diversity and Representation, Social Influence and Civic Participation, Electoral Competitiveness etc.

“Umuahia North, Obingwa and Aba North were the foremost local governments that showed the highest political interests but in 2006, Umunneochi had a population of over 163,000 people and 17 years later they barely recorded 11,000 votes.

“It shows a strong disinterestedness in politics and electioneering and there is a need to know why. When we try to know why, we have started solving the people’s problems with data.”

Uzoije said he created an 88-page research that fully analyzed election data in the 17 local governments in Abia state and pulled major insights from the numbers.

He interviewed subject matter experts from different local governments in the state and documented all their reviews in his study.

The study has maps of the state and of every local government in the state describing land size and population, it has bar charts, pie charts, treemaps and line charts and analyzed party votes, vote apathy, error counts and valid/invalid votes in every local government.

The study equally highlighted the objectives, the methodology, the focus, data collection and analysis tools, data quality assurance, ethical considerations and limitations of data.