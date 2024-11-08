DASWA To Celebrate Moalid Nabbiy On November 9 In Ogun

Share

Daarus Sa’aadah War- Rashaad Li Taleem Li Araby Islamiy in conjunction with Aduanigba Daarus Alasalatu of Nigeria (DASWAN) will be celebrating their Maolid Nabbiy(Prophet Muhammad birthday) at Mowe area of Ogun State.

The Celebration which is the twenty one year series and will take place on Saturday November 9, 2024 at Atala playing ground, Mowe. According to the Spokesperson of the Organisation, Mr. Jamiu Moshood in a statement on Wednesday said as prophet Muhammad birthday is being celebrated globally, we are not exceptional.

The group said they are using the occasion to praise Allah for his mercy and also pray for Nigeria as a whole and Muslims ummah.

The statement added that the Chief Imam of Atala Central Mosque, Sheik Sulaimon Adigun who is the proprietor of the madrassah and spiritual leader of Atala Muslims Community will be the chief host of the day.

Meanwhile, the Spiritual father of the Day will be Maolana Muha’d Ashiru Imran Adio, while the guest lecturer is Sheik Shaheed Timehin, a Professor at foreign Language Department, Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State.

While Sheik Abubakrey Abd Salaam Al- Badawiy is the guest Speaker, both will speak on the topic who is Prophet Muhammad in Marriage Life.? As both Islamic scholars will do justice to the topic and pray for Nigeria.

“We want to urge Muslims Community in Atala and Mowe in general to come out en mass to celebrate the noble prophet Muhammad and also thank Allah for keeping us to witness another year.”

