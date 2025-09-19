DASWA To Celebrate 22 Years Of Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday

Daarus Sa’aadah War- Rashaad Li-Taleem Araby Wali-Islamiy (DASWA) in conjunction with Aduanigba Daarus Sa’aadah Alasalatu of Nigeria (ADDASAN) has announced the 22th Maolid Nabbiy, the birthday celebration of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) This celebration marks 22th years in the birthday of the seal off all prophet and messenger of Allah to all nations.

A statement by the group Spokesperson, Alhaji Jamiu Moshood said the Celebration will hold on Sunday 21th September, 11am at Atala Muslims Praying Ground, Mowe, Ogun State.

The guest Lecturer is Professor Muha’d Saheed Olurotimi Timehin of foreign language department, Lagos State University he will speak on the topic ” Marital Discord, Causes and Solution.”

The Chief host who double as the Chief Imam of Atala Central Mosque, Sheik Sulaimon Adigun described the celebration of the noble prophet as “spiritual, pride of Islam, prophet to all mankind not limited to the Muslims alone. “We warmly invites the general public to join us in the celebration the best of mankind.”

The spiritual father of the day is Maolana as- Sheik Ashiru Adio Imran, Khalifati li- Qudirriyah of Iwo land and chairman Supreme Council Qudirriyah of South West Edo and Delta States.