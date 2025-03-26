Dasuki, Others Re-Arraigned Over Alleged N33.2bn Fraud

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday re-arraigned former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) and three others over alleged N33.2 billion fraud in an Abuja High Court.

Dasuki was arraigned alongside Aminu Baba-Kusa, former General Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), along with two companies, Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited, The fresh arraignment before Justice Charles Agbaza followed the reassignment of the case by the FCT Chief Judge, Justice Hussein BabaYusuf, who previously handled the matter.

Dasuki was first arraigned alongside former Director of Finance and Administration, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Shuaibu Salisu, before Justice BabaYusuf on December 14, 2015 on a 19-count charge. The charge was over alleged N15.5 billion fraud and was later amended by the prosecution because Salisu’s name was dropped from the charge.

On May 11, 2018, Dasuki and others were re-arraigned on an amended 32-count charge, of criminal breach of trust, dishonest release and receiving various sums of money to the tune of N33.2 billion.

The prosecution had only called one witness, the investigating officer of the alleged arms sleaze, and was yet to conclude his evidence-in-chief when the case was adjourned sine die.

The anti-corruption Commission had in 2015 instituted two separate cases against Col Dasuki before Justice BabaYusuf, now the Chief Judge of FCT. In the other case marked FCT/HC/CR/42/2015, Dasuki was charged as the second defendant alongside a former Minister of State for Finance, Ambassador Bashir Yuguda.

Also charged alongside Dasuki is a former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, his son, Sagir and his company, Dalhatu Investment Limited. They are facing a 25-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N19.4 billion.

The case had since been transferred to Justice Yusuf Halilu, by Justice Baba-Yusuf (CJ). Both cases had initially suffered a series of adjournments due to the refusal of the Department of State Service (DSS) to release Dasuki on bail. When the case came up before Justice Agbaza yesterday, the defendants took their fresh plea of not guilty to the 32-counts preferred against them.

The prosecution counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe prayed for dates for trial to begin. After listening to the parties, Justice Agbaza allowed them to enjoy their existing bail. The judge adjourned the matter until July 1, for trial.

