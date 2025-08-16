Darkoo: ‘Music Is Dictated By Women Globally’

British-Nigerian singer, Oluwafisayo Isa, better known as “Darkoo”, has argued that women are the driving force behind global music trends, saying the popularity of most songs and genres is largely shaped by female influence.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “Comfortably Speaking podcast, the “Favourite Girl” crooner explained that many tracks gain traction because women like them often influence men to also embrace the music.

Darkoo pointed to the rise of the South African genre, Amapiano, as an example. According to her, the sound gained massive attention after women began dancing to it on social media platforms, creating viral trends that later drew men into the wave.

READ ALSO:

Darko said, “The truth of the matter is music, the world in general, is dictated by women.

“You play Sexyy Red in your car, why? Because you go and pick up one girl, you want her to enter your Lamborghini, what are you going to play? Are you going to play trap, trap in a Brando?

“A lot of music you like is because women like it. And if you listen to certain genres of music, I feel like women got into Amapiano first when they were doing dance trends on social media.

“Back then, people were looking at them like they were being weird. But now, men are f*cking with Amapiano.”

Darkoo’s comments add to ongoing conversations about the influence of women in shaping not just music tastes but also broader cultural trends across the globe.