Nigerian singer, Oluwafisayo Isa, better known as Darkoo has called out his colleague, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P for allegedly sabotaging her new single.

Taking to her X page, Darkoo accused Peter Okoye of taking down the video of her newly released song, ‘Focus On Me’ on YouTube.

New Telegraph reports that ‘Focus On Me’ was released on January 2, 2024, and was taken down over copyright infringements.

Expressing her disappointment, Darkoo claimed that Okoye was acting out of spite because she didn’t accede to his request to be featured, adding that Peter refused to be appeased, despite promising to make him a part of the remix.

“My music video was taken down for 6 days by Peter of P-SQUARE in an attempt to completely sabotage the song. I have all the necessary clearance for the sample.

“They are receiving 50% yet Peter wanted to be featured on the song. He even created his new verse for it and told me not to speak to his brothers, Paul and Jude Okoye.

“But Mr P completely switched on me as soon as the song dropped. He started causing problems because he wanted to be featured on the track. Even when I wanted him to be on the remix that wasn’t enough for him. Instead, he chose to act out of anger and try to sabotage it because I didn’t bow to his demands. It is sad and disappointing.”

However, Mr P is yet to react to the allegation as at the time of the report.

