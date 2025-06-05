Darkness Looms In FCT, Kogi, Nasarawa As AEDC’s Workers Issue Strike Notice

Share

Electricity consumers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa states may soon suffer total blackout following the notice of strike action the workers of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) issued to the management of the company.

The workers have issued a two-week ultimatum to the AEDC’s management to resolve lingering disputes or face immediate strike action.

The two in-house workers’ unions in separate letters to the management warned that they would resume the industrial action suspended in November, 2024, if the disputes were not resolved.

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC), in their letters accused AEDC of failing to honour agreements reached with the unions last year.

The NUEE in its letter signed by Assistant General Secretary, Liaison, Opaluwa Simeon, said it was ready to resume the strike action immediately.

Also, the SSAEAC in its letter signed by Deputy General Secretary (Corporate Communications), Rosemary Odeh, gave the management a two-week deadline to resolve the issues or face industrial action.

