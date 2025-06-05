New Telegraph

June 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Darkness Looms In…

Darkness Looms In FCT, Kogi, Nasarawa As AEDC’s Workers Issue Strike Notice

Electricity consumers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa states may soon suffer total blackout following the notice of strike action the workers of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) issued to the management of the company.

The workers have issued a two-week ultimatum to the AEDC’s management to resolve lingering disputes or face immediate strike action.

The two in-house workers’ unions in separate letters to the management warned that they would resume the industrial action suspended in November, 2024, if the disputes were not resolved.

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC), in their letters accused AEDC of failing to honour agreements reached with the unions last year.

The NUEE in its letter signed by Assistant General Secretary, Liaison, Opaluwa Simeon, said it was ready to resume the strike action immediately.

Also, the SSAEAC in its letter signed by Deputy General Secretary (Corporate Communications), Rosemary Odeh, gave the management a two-week deadline to resolve the issues or face industrial action.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Fitch Downgrades Afreximbank To One Notch Above ‘Junk’
Read Next

Benue: Our Vehicle Not Attacked, Involved In Passenger Kidnapping –Benue Links Mgt
Share
Copy Link
×