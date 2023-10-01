Dark Night in Manchester as City, United Lose

Manchester City’s 100% Premier League record came to an end at Molineux as Hwang Hee-chan scored a second-half winner to give Wolves a shock victory against the champions. City manager Pep Guardiola, forced to watch from the stands as he served a one-match touchline ban, was unable to intervene as his side failed to take control in their usual manner and free-scoring striker Erling Haaland was limited to a single chance.

Still, it did seem as though the visitors were on course to emerge victorious after Julian Alvarez curled home a brilliant free-kick to level Ruben Dias’ early own goal. But, just as Pedro Neto had gone on a right-wing raid before the opener, Nelson Semedo’s forward surge inspired a second for Wolves, who ended a run of six straight defeats against City.

It completed a miserable day for former Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes. The Portugal international went on strike to secure his £53m move to City last month and the home fans evidently have not forgotten as they jeered him every time he touched the ball before he was substituted at half-time.

Meanwhile, Manchester United suffered a second successive defeat at home in the Premier League as Joachim Andersen’s superb strike gave Crystal Palace an impressive victory at Old Trafford.

The teams were meeting for the second time in five days, with Erik ten Hag’s side comfortably winning 3-0 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. But Palace rested a number of first- team players for that game and were a different proposition on Saturday as they produced the perfect away performance.

After Tyrick Mitchell cleared Rasmus Hojlund’s effort off the line, Palace took the lead when Andersen superbly drove a first-time effort into the top corner after a free-kick.