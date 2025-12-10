Dark Horses That May Spring Surpises At AFCON 2025

Morocco is widely regarded as the hottest favourites at the AFCON 2025 and right behind the hosts sit the traditional powerhouses such as Egypt , Ghana Cote d’Ivoire, and Nigeria. But tournaments rarely follow the script.

Football loves surprises, and AFCON is famous for producing unexpected stories, just as Zambia did in 2012 when they shocked the entire continent and here are the four countries that can shock the continent.

1. South Africa

South Africa is one team many people may not pay attention to, but they have grown a lot in the last few years. Their only AFCON trophy came in 1996, and for many years after that, their football dropped. They did not reach many big stages, and they did not perform well in most tournaments. But things have changed recently.

Their team is more organised, their players are more confident, and their coach, Hugo Broos, has brought discipline and a clear style of play. Under him, South Africa has improved their defence, their teamwork, and even their mentality on the pitch.

They also qualified for the World Cup again after 15 years, which shows that their football is moving in the right direction. In the last AFCON, they finished in third place and gave very strong performances. They defeated Morocco, a team considered one of the best in Africa, and they pushed Nigeria all the way in the semi-finals.

Another advantage is that most of their players play in South Africa’s domestic league, which makes it easier for the coach to build chemistry because the squad trains together more often. They have exciting young players mixed with experienced leaders. With all these things coming together, South Africa is not a team anyone should overlook. They may not be favourites, but they definitely have what it takes to surprise the whole continent.

2. DR Congo

DR Congo is a country with a lot of football history, even though many young fans may not know much about it. They won AFCON twice many years ago under different names — first as Congo-Kinshasa in 1968 and then as Zaire in 1974. Since then, they have struggled to repeat those achievements. But now, DR Congo is building another strong generation.

They have players in top clubs in Europe, and many of them are entering their best football years. Players like Cedric Bakambu, Theo Bongonda, Axel Tuanzebe, Noah Sadiki, Samuel Essende, and even Aaron Wan-Bissaka give the team both experience and quality. Their coach, Sébastien Desabre, understands African football very well.

He has coached in different African countries since 2010, so he knows how to manage African tournaments, how to face pressure, and how to prepare his team properly. DR Congo is also a physical team. They defend with strength and attack with speed, making them very uncomfortable to play against.

They may not always dominate games, but they know how to fight, how to defend a lead, and how to take chances when they get them. Trthey displayed all of those when they edged Nigeria to the World Cup Intercontinental playoffs ticket in Morocco last month. If the team plays with discipline and confidence, they can defeat any opponent. Many top sides will not want to face them because DR Congo can be very dangerous when everything clicks.

3. Gabon

Gabon is another team that people might ignore, but they have grown into a very competitive side. They almost qualified for the World Cup and missed out by just one point, pushing Ivory Coast until the very last match. This alone shows their determination. Gabon’s strength is not mainly individual talent but teamwork.

The players trust one another, they follow instructions well, and they are not afraid of bigger teams. The team also has a better atmosphere now, with less internal issues and more unity than in previous years. Their biggest star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is still performing at a very high level.

He brings leadership, confidence, and goals. When he plays well, the entire team feels stronger. But apart from him, there are also hardworking midfielders, disciplined defenders, and young players who can change a match with one good moment.

Gabon has never reached the semi-finals of AFCON, but they often push teams very hard. They defend with determination, they run a lot, and they do not give up easily. Because many people underestimate them, they can quietly make progress in the group stage and then shock a big team in the knockout rounds. They may not have the biggest names, but they have a united squad, and that makes them very dangerous.

4. Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso has been improving for many years, even though they do not always get the attention they deserve. They usually go far in African tournaments, and their performances have been consistent. The only problem is that they sometimes fall short when it matters most, which is why they are often called underachievers. But this generation of players is very talented. Bertrand Traoré is an experienced leader who can inspire the team.

Dango Ouattara is fast, strong, and fearless in attack. Edmond Tapsoba is one of the best African defenders playing in Europe right now. Burkina Faso’s players are known for their energy and fighting spirit. They run for 90 minutes, press opponents, and play with a lot of heart. Even when they face stronger teams, they do not panic. They stay organised and wait for the right moment to counterattack.

Their best AFCON performance was in 2013 when they reached the final and lost to Nigeria. In the last AFCON, they played well again but were unlucky to get knocked out early by Mali. With their combination of strength, speed, and hard work, Burkina Faso can trouble any team. If they stay focused and take their chances, they can go far and maybe even win the trophy.