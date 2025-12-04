‘Dark Desire’ Hit Screens December 4

‎‎’Dark Desire’, a movie produced by Nollywood Actress and movie maker, Comfort Olabisi, known to many as ‘Mama Right’, is said to hit the screens of many people from December 4, 2025.

‎The movie tells the story of how wealth can come with conditions that trouble the heart and turn it into a battlefield.

‘Dark Desire’ stars, actors and actresses like Adeniyi Johnson, Yetunde Odunsi, Allwell Ademolaa, Temitope Johnson Oladapo, Habeeb Alagbe,

Adewunmi Adebayo, Otunba Omoajibike, Kolawole Dre, Teemony and many more.

According to the movie’s producer, the film can be streamed on YouTube at Yoruba TV.

‎Mama urged all Nigerians at home and abroad to spare time and internet connection to watch the movie, as it is one they will remember for years.

She revealed that the inspiration to start acting and movie production started in 2024 after she survived a ghastly accident.

‎”After I survived an accident in the year 2024, I got the inspiration to start acting, but how don’t know…later this year, 2025, March precisely, I started with Mamaright mechanics workshop and by May 2025.

‎”I did my first movie ‘, Tokotaya Meta’, and by July, I did the second one titled ‘The Obedient Wife’ and the third one ‘Dark Desire’, which we are releasing.

She disclosed that being new to the industry and being passionate made some people want to take advantage of her, but her desire to be professional always made her overcome.