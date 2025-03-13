Darey.io Partners FG On 3MTT, Opens Training Hub In Lagos

Share

One of the partners of the Federal Government on the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme that trains and empowers tech talents across Africa, darey. io, is set to open a tech hub in Yaba area of Lagos.

The new hub is designed to drive digital transformation, foster collaboration, and provide startups, businesses, and individuals with AI-driven solutions and workforce development programmes.

Darey.io which has been operating remotely since 2021, is partnering with the Federal Government of Nigeria under the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy to train Nigerian youths in technology.

The CEO of the company, Dare Olufunmilayo, said they have also created a platform called ‘Externs’ where the trainees can put what they have leaned into real practical before they could be certified as qualified tech experts.

He said the company was founded to address the increasing demand for digital skills, upskilling, and reskilling in the face of rapid technological advancements, especially the rise of AI.

Olufunmilayo highlighted the growing number of individuals from various sectors, including management and healthcare, seeking to transition into IT careers.

He emphasised that the platform empowers individuals to achieve their tech ambitions regardless of their educational background, opening doors to remote work opportunities and international employment.

He explained that a key challenge the company addresses is the gap between acquired skills and the practical experience required by employers.

“The platform’s framework, encompassing Darey.io and Xterns, enables individuals to acquire skills, gain experience, and build a compelling digital portfolio,” he said.

According to him, while darey. io focuses on skill development, while Xterns provides a platform for practical experience through collaborative projects and industry best practices.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

