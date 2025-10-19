Dare To Be Different Like Dj Xclusive

Rotimi Alakija is that Nigerian Disc Jockey, who wears a tuxedo, with black bowtie to play music at events. Meeting him at events before he takes his place at the turn table, the first impression is that he will be mistaken as a bank executive guest, gracing the occasion. To DJ Xclusive, as he is fondly called, dressing to impress is part of resume for his profession.

His dress sense as a DJ has changed the perception many have about the ‘music playing’ profession. It is certain that aside his exceptional skills on the turn table, his personal style and good looks have kept him fresh in the mind of his fans. The music producer and recording artist treats his fashion and style like a full career. There is a stylist assigned to decide his looks for certain events he is contracted to play.

DJ Xclusive loves to wear white. He confirmed in an interview that white gives the ‘Clean Guy look’ any time any day. This DJ has taught us all that a profession is defined by the charisma you carry it with, how you dress up to meet those clients matter. The impression you give people is what determines if you can be contacted for the second time.