Dare, Runsewe, Odegbami, Izamoje laud Sportsville Awards

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe stood out among the galaxy of stars who received the Sportsville Awards at the weekend. He was honoured with the prestigious ICON Award in recognition of his contributions to Nigerian sports. The DirectorGeneral of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) who is also the President of the Nigeria Golf Federation wowed the crowd with its cocktail of Nigerian languages.

”An award recognising your talent is an honour. To receive this award from an organisation I admire so much makes me totally happy and grateful. When I receive an award it gives me more encouragement, hope and drive to go forward,”

Runsewe said amidst sporadic applause from the crowd. It was commendation galore from other recipients. The immediate past Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare, said the annual Sportsville Awards has ignited a new vista in Nigerian sports. “I am extremely delighted with what I saw tonight. This new vista will encourage people to do more sports. “The list of Awardees shows you guys are painstaking in your selection process, kudos,” the former Sports Minister who initiated numerous sports reforms during his tenure,” he stated.