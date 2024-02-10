Dare Hails Eagles’ Final Feat, Calls for Focus

…Says Nigeria Can Reach Enviable Heights With Collective Effort

With the exhilarating victory of the Super Eagles over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa igniting a wave of jubilation and national pride across the nation, former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team, heralding their resilience and passion that culminated in this monumental achievement.

In a statement, Hon. Sunday Dare commended the Super Eagles for their indomitable spirit and outstanding performance on the field, emphasizing the culmination of years of dedication and hard work. He expressed profound gratitude to the team for their relentless pursuit of excellence, echoing the sentiments of a grateful nation. “The triumph of our beloved Super Eagles is a testament to the resilience and commitment of our athletes over the years,” remarked Hon. Sunday Dare.

“Despite the opposition by the gallant Bafana Bafana, like the resilient people we are, you triumphed! Go on. Lift the trophy and return as African Champions!! Well done to the team and congratulations to Mr. President and all Nigerians” The former Minister underscored the significance of this victory as a rallying cry for Nigerian football, emphasizing the need for a strategic vision and robust infrastructure to sustain future successes. He highlighted the importance of long-term planning and institutional frameworks that transcend individual tenures, laying the groundwork for sustained excellence in Nigerian sports.

“Seeing how the Super Eagles fought tonight Strengthens my belief that we can achieve almost anything as a collective. If we put the proper structure in place & cast our projections past our personal tenures for regimes to come, we will see more victories like this” stated Hon. Sunday Dare. He reiterated his confidence in the ability of Nigerian sports to inspire and unite, calling for continued support and investment in the development of athletes across all disciplines. “As we bask in the glory of this historic achievement, let us not lose sight of the work that lies ahead,” emphasized Hon. Sunday Dare.

“Let us harness the momentum of this victory to propel Nigerian sports to greater heights, guided by a shared vision of excellence and inclusivity. Together, we can overcome any challenge and emerge victorious.”