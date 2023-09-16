Dare Commends Tinubu on Appointment of Adedeji as FIRS Chairman

Immediate past minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has applauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing Hon. Zach Adedeji as the new acting chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Dare stated that Adedeji represents a brilliant mind that is ably qualified to lead a prestigious institution as the FIRS. He added that the new appointee will bring his vast experience to bear at a time the nation desires excellence across every sector to drive the Renewed Hope agenda of the current administration.

He said: “The appointment does not come as a surprise to me, because I know Mr. President’s strong conviction to build a team of capable hands and fine brains. “Mr. Adedeji is a trailblazer in the field of accounting and public sector finance. His appointment represents a round peg in a round hole.

“He is not just a first class graduate on paper; he is also a first class brain, in his innovative approach to public administration, and commitment to excellence. “I trust that he will make the people of Ogbomosho, Oyo and Nigeria proud.”

Dare stated that Adedeji will contribute positively to the growth of the FIRS and consequently, the economy of the nation. He added that the new acting chairman of the FIRS will make the people of Oyo State and Nigeria proud.

Hon. Zacch Adedeji is a first-class graduate in accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University. Until this appointment, he served the nation as the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue.