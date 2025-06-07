Dare Art Alade, Wife Survive Car Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge

Share

Famous Nigerian singer, Darey Art Alade and his wife, Deola, have narrated how they narrowly escaped death after surviving a car fire outbreak on the Third Mainland Bridge.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, the wife of the singer, Deola shared details about the tragic incident that occurred on Friday, June 6, 2025.

According to her, no lives were lost in the incident, but it taught her how fleeting material things become in the face of reality.

READ ALSO:

Deola described the incident as a profoundly shocking and deeply painful experience, acknowledging that lives are irreplaceable.

Speaking further, she expressed heartfelt gratitude to her Creator for protection, strength, and the resilience to move forward.

See post below.

Share