Dare Adeboye Foundation Awards Scholarships to 150 Indigent Students

A total of 150 students benefitted recently from the Dare Adeboye Foundation Scholarship Scheme Award, etablished in memory of the late Pas- tor Oluwadamilare Adeboye, son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye. The foundation ignited dreams and celebrated academic excellence as exceptional senior secondary students from under- privileged backgrounds across Ogun State were given financial support to pursue their academic dreams.

The sum of 50,000 was each given to the 150 students from several schools, including Ofada Community Comprehensive High School, Gbe- gira Community Model High School, Sagamu High School, and Baptist Girls College, Abeokuta, among other 15 public secondary schools. The awardees were chosen through a rigorous selection process that evaluated their academic excellence, character, commitment to education as well as their financial backgrounds.

The ceremony which took place at the Redemption City of God, Ogun State, Nigeria, was graced by Pas- tor Oluwagbemileke Adeboye, Chairman of the Dare Adeboye Foundation Board of Trustees; his wife Pastor (Mrs.) Titilope Adeboye, and other personalities who emphasised the importance of sustaining Pastor Dare’s vision and legacies.

In a welcome address by a representative of the Dare Adeboye Foundation, emphasis was laid on one of the initiative’s core purposes – to support exceptional students from underprivileged backgrounds in fulfilling their academic aspirations, inspired by the late Pastor Dare’s dedication to education.

The keynote address by CEO of Africa Missions Global, Pastor (Mrs.) Eyono Fatai-Williams, served as a clarion call to the awardees, as she advised:“Don’t settle for average…This scholar- ship signifies your distinction. Use it to excel and be- come leaders who stand out in every aspect of life.”

The Permanent Secretary of Ogun State’s Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, represented by Pastor S.O Odewole, underscored the critical role education plays in community development and lauded the Dare Adeboye Foundation’s commitment to empowering future generations stating, “We are made to make others, blessed to be a blessing to others.”