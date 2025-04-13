Dare Adeboye Annual Scholarship Scheme Empowers 300 Students

Share

The Dare Adeboye Foundation, in its continued commitment to education and youth empowerment, awarded scholarships to 300 underserved students from Ogun and Osun States at the 2025 Dare Adeboye Annual Scholarship Scheme Award Ceremony.

The event, held at the Dare Adeboye Innovation Hub, Redemption City, brought together beneficiaries, parents, educators, and key stakeholders to celebrate academic excellence and the foundation’s vision of supporting the next generation.

Established in honour of the late Pastor Oluwadamilare Adeboye, son of globally respected Pentecostal leader Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the foundation remains dedicated to fostering education for students from underprivileged backgrounds.

This year’s beneficiaries, Students in SS3 received financial support of N50, 000 each to ease the burden of paying for their West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to further their education and encourage their academic pursuits.

The Scholarship recipients included Students from African Church Grammar School, Abeokuta Grammar School, Remo Secondary School, Iganmode Grammar School, Asero High School, Comprehensive High School, Baptist Girls College, Community High School Magboro, Akinorun Grammar School, Ikirun Anglican High School, Ansarul-Islam Grammar School, Ifon-Osun Edunabon, Apostolic Grammar School Ilesa, and Aromolaran Grammar School, Ilesa among others.

In his address during the Award Ceremony held in Ogun State, Pastor Leke Adeboye, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dare Adeboye Foundation, emphasized the importance of education as a transformative tool in society.

“Education is the key to unlocking potential and creating future leaders. Through this initiative, we are not just awarding scholarships; we are investing in the future of Nigeria,” he said.

The Scholarship scheme was held in partnership with Ogun and Osun State Governments, with four ( screening examination centers in Ogun State and two in Osun with over 1,827 applications across Ogun State and Osun State.

356 students sat for the screening examination in Osun State while 370 students sat for the screening examination in Ogun state. After the screening process, 300 top-performing students were awarded scholarships based on their outstanding academic performance.

The ceremony provided a platform for encouragement and inspiration, as students and parents expressed gratitude for the life-changing support extended to them.

With an ever-growing impact, the Dare Adeboye Annual Scholarship Scheme continues to serve as a beacon of hope, paving the way for a generation empowered by education.

