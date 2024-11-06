Dapper Music Ranks Top Nigerian-Owned Record Company In Q1-Q3 2024 Market Share Report

Share

According to the latest record label market share report by TurnTable Charts, Dapper Music is now the highest-ranked Nigerian-owned record label, holding 7.97% of the streaming market share from Q1 to Q3. This places Dapper Music as a significant player in Nigeria’s music industry.

The data highlights key releases that contributed to Dapper Music’s success, including Seyi Vibez’s ‘NAHAMciaga’ EP, which ranks as the No. 1 album of 2024.

The label’s catalogue also includes popular projects by Vibez Inc artists and Shallipopi’s ‘Presido La Pluto,’ further driving its billion-stream milestone achieved by the end of Q3.

As a Nigerian-owned company, Dapper Music’s position underscores the impact of homegrown talent and strategic collaborations in shaping the current music landscape.

The label continues to focus on building sustainable platforms for local artists and expanding its reach across major streaming services.

Dapper Music remains committed to advancing Nigerian and African music, both domestically and globally, with a focus on releasing culturally resonant and commercially successful projects.

This year’s report positions the label for continued growth as it navigates the evolving music market, showcasing the diversity and strength of Nigerian creativity.

