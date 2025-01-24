Share

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has paid a condolence visit to Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State following the devastating tanker explosion that claimed multiple lives and caused widespread destruction in the State.

The tragedy, which has left the state in mourning, highlights the urgent need for improved safety measures to prevent such incidents.

In a statement shared on his social media page, Governor Abiodun expressed profound grief over the loss of innocent lives and extended heartfelt prayers to the victims, their families, and the people of Niger State.

“Our heartfelt prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire people of Niger State during this difficult time,” he said.

During the visit, Governor Abiodun reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to collaborating with other states and federal agencies to implement measures aimed at preventing such disasters in the future.

QHe emphasized the need for stricter regulations on tanker operations and improved road safety policies across the country.

The tanker explosion has caused significant destruction, leaving many injured and displacing several families and businesses in the state.

Rescue operations were carried out, and many transferred to different hospitals by the Federal Government for intensive care.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other responders told journalists on 18 January that 56 people had been hospitalised, although one of them later died.

However, the death toll keeps rising at the hospitals while more than 80 bodies were given a mass burial at Dikko Primary Healthcare Centre.

Governor Mohammed Umar Bago expressed gratitude to Governor Abiodun for the visit and pledged to work with relevant authorities to ensure that such tragedies are minimized.

This tragedy has reignited calls for national reforms in the transport and logistics sector, particularly regarding the movement of hazardous materials.

