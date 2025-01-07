Share

The executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has joined other notable Nigerians to mourn the passing of Chief (Mrs) Adebisi Edionseri, popularly known as ‘Cash Madam.’

Governor Abiodun who expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences on behalf of the government and people of the State described her as a business icon whose legacy will continue to inspire generations.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ogun State, we deeply mourn the passing of Chief (Mrs) Adebisi Edionseri, fondly known as ‘Cash Madam.’

“Her remarkable achievements as a business icon and social figure have left an enduring legacy that continues to inspire generations,” he stated.

The governor, alongside key members of his administration, visited the Edionseri family to offer condolences and provide support during their time of grief.

During the visit, Governor Abiodun emphasized the late business mogul’s significant contributions to Ogun State’s economic and social development.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Edionseri family and pray for their strength.

“May her soul rest in perfect peace,” the governor added.

Chief (Mrs) Adebisi Edionseri, a prominent businesswoman and philanthropist, passed away on January 5, 2025, at the age of 89.

She was laid to rest on January 6 in Abeokuta according to Islamic rites.

The late Chief Edionseri, fondly called ‘Cash Madam,’ was renowned for her entrepreneurial prowess, philanthropy, and leadership within the Ogun State community.

Her legacy as a trailblazer in the business world and her generosity will forever remain etched in the hearts of many.

