Dapo Abiodun Mourns Iyalode Of Yorubaland, Lawson

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has reacted to the passing of the Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson, who died in the early hours of Saturday, October 28.

Governor Abiodun in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran expressed shock while emphasising that her demise is a significant loss to the country.

The Governor added that the late Iyalode, as a symbol of excellence, epitomized the finest qualities of Nigerian womanhood and served as a role model for generations of women.

The statement reads, “The news of Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson’s passing is undoubtedly a surprising occurrence. However, we find solace in her exceptional track record of dedication to humanity and her unblemished contributions to the advancement of Ogun State.

“Lawson was an exemplar of the popular Yoruba dictum of one born into nobility but who goes on to achieve self-rebirth, showcasing the timeless Omoluabi qualities that the Yoruba hold so dear.

“She will be sorely missed.”

Abiodun extended his condolences to the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, and his chiefs, as well as the Lawson family and the entire nation. He also prayed for God to grant them the strength to cope with the irreparable loss.