Dapo Abiodun: Gateway Airport’ll Be Best Equipped In Nigeria

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, spoke to stakeholders on the various steps the state has taken in many areas to make the people comfortable and how all the steps led to development of tourism and sports Our Deputy Editor, ADEKUNLE SALAMI, was there. Excerpts:

How did Ogun State conceive the idea of hosting the National Sports Festival?

What the sport festival stands for ties into our vision and we thought we should make a bid for it and we put our best foot forward. After the Delta sports festival, we were accorded the right to host this sport festival which is the 22nd National Sports Festival. It should have been the 26th but there were some years were it wasn’t held. Sport is intertwined with the history of Nigeria. Ogun State is a very unique state that cannot be compared to other states. We are the gateway to Nigeria’s prosperity. We are geographically located, we are the only neighbour that Lagos State has.

We are the closest to the financial capital of Nigeria. This comparative advantage means you can’t go from Lagos to any other part of Nigeria either by land, sea or air without going through Ogun State. This single comparative advantage and competitive advantage has defined us as a people and this is why we embedded in it is the success of this administration.

What effect does this advantage has on the state?

We looked at the state and said we must reflect this advantage. Beside our vision, to provide a focused and qualitative government whilst creating an enabling environment for partnership which is good. This was our vision, creating an enabling environment, an institution that upholds the tenets of good governance. Believing that by doing this it will translate to economic prosperity for the entire state.

We set to make that vision recognize the fact that we are the closest to the largest consumer market in Africa. We have the longest border with Benin Republic, Osun State, Oyo and Ondo State. Coming from Lagos, you can go to the south east or northern part of Nigeria through Ogun State. We enjoy an unusual length of highways particularly federal highways more than any other state.

Tell us about the advantages in concrete terms and the developments in the state under your administration

So many. We have two major gas plants. All these factors, proximity, infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, geographical location has made us industrial capital of Nigeria.

People come to Ogun State willingly. We must translate this to what we called a pull factor. We must be more deliberate and intentional about bringing investors here. What other incentives can we put in place to ensure we now become number one investor destination of choice? To implement a vision we must have verticals or pillars in place so that we can measure how well we’ve done through these.

What is the vision of your administration in all of these advantages enumerated?

Our main verticals ISEYA; stands for Infrastructure, Social Welfare, Education, Youth Empowerment and Job Creation and Accountability. To begin the implementation of our vision. We have all these advantages but if you cannot easily access them, it will be too bad. We embarked on multi-modern transport plan. We try to connect our roads, rails, the sea and the air.It gave rise to the construction of our gateway plan.

Fortunately, the government has commenced the Lagos Road to other places. We began an aggressive construction of all roads particularly inter-state roads that connect us with Lagos.

Why is Ogun State spending so much money to construct Federal Roads?

It’s because the federal highway will link us to Lagos and lift our state up where we can attract investors of our choice. We started Sagamu-Abeokuta Road. The experience coming from Lagos is better. We started from there. The drive from the interchange to Abeokuta will take an hour and now it’s 20 to 30 minutes.

We now went to the Epe-Ijebu Express. That drive before was four hours. We constructed that road and now it takes minutes. Agbara is the biggest industrial hub in Ogun. The road had become literally impassable, containers were falling on that road every day. Companies were leaving and going to Ghana. Today we have constructed that road and it’s a dual express road. We are constructing the Ota to Abeokuta road which is the second busiest road in Nigeria which allows all those in Agbara to evacuate their goods into Lagos-Ibadan express road.

We are constructing that 70km road. It’s ongoing as we speak. There was a missing link from the Sagamu interchange to Ilaro. When you are coming from Ota to the north or the South South or South East, that is the road you will take. That road has become totally impassable.

We partnered with Dangote and he sponsored about 44km and about 25km is now ready. It will be finished soon. This is to give you an idea of how deliberate we are because we know that you cannot have any meaningful socio-economic growth without infrastructure.

What are the other projects on the cards for now?

We have also started constructing our airport which is the fastest built airport in Nigeria. By the end of May, would be equipped with landing instruments and all the most modern equipment, the best control tower in Nigeria.

By the end of this month, that airport will be the best equipped airport in Nigeria. We are implementing mass transit with the use of CNG, it’s the first in Nigeria. We are launching electronic ‘Okada’.

What about security in the state…What are the efforts being made to combat crime?

We can’t fix infrastructure and other things and forget about security which is the first charge of any government. No business can thrive in an atmosphere of insecurity. We created our security system and brought in private sector onboard, we funded it.

You can talk to any DPO anywhere. We are funding them and today we are one of the safest states. When you look at the combination of providing infrastructure and security, the policy framework to enable business activities Ogun State investment promotion by putting in place an agency that helps investors. Today, we are struggling to cope with the number of investors that are flooding our state.

Tell us about the readiness for the forthcoming National Sports Festival?

After all we have done, we are intentional about our drive to promote tourism and sports. For this event, Gateway Games, we are going to be ready. Like everything in life most times when you are cooking it you don’t get to appreciate what it will taste like until it is ready. I want to assure that we have put everything into this.

This goes beyond national sports festival, this is our first step into what is called the sport economy. Ogun State will now be tapping into that. What does the sport festival represent, to unite the country across state lines and to ensure that our youths develop talents, skills, leadership qualities and interpersonal skills because if you don’t do that there is a tendency for disunity.

It will unite the country, nothing unites Nigeria more than a football match. Even when two brothers are fighting, when they are playing a soccer match everybody will hold hands and rejoice and then go back to their fight after that. This was what the vision of our forefathers was.

They wanted us to be more disciplined, have leadership skills, promote talents. We are keying into that. We hosted in 2006. I want to assure you that this year will be the benchmark for sports festival. We have overhauled our sporting facilities. We improved MKO sports complex, it has a pitch and track now and is world class.

What in your view will be the legacy of the games?

This festival will be the first time all athletes will stay in the same place. The vision for which the sports festival was established. This will be one of our legacies beyond the infrastructure, the entire ecosystem around the festival will improve us as a state because just imagine the vendors selling water and snacks.

Not to talk of the hotels, transporters and so on. We tend to further sustain that. We are working to ensure that beyond this, we will build a sport economy. We want a sport economy that will allow our sporting facilities to become a tourist attraction. You will see that we are renovating them massively because we know that when people come, they will want to go sightseeing around the state. We want to include a talent hunting table for our youths and talent hunters will be on the lookout to pick the best of the best. When you are training, you have to eat right, be disciplined, don’t indulge in any vices, develop interpersonal skills, teamwork and leadership skills. I think that these are the talents and we are excited. We have began to see the benefits of the investment we made that made us bid for this festival. The actual U-18 and U-20 which is being held by the African athletic Confederation was slated to hold in Algeria before but pleasantly and surprisingly they have chosen Abeokuta.

That is an affirmation. That will be in July. We will begin to see more of these kind of things. We are excited about this festival. We are happy to be hosting the nation. We are ready for this festival. You will see that as the days go by, you will be getting more pleasant surprises as we put finishing touches to all the facilities at our various centres. I can assure you that the opening ceremony of this festival will be a big spectacle.

