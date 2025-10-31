Dapo Abiodun Appoints Odulaja As Chairman, Institute Of Technology

Ogun State Gover- nor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has ap- pointed the Lapo-Ekun of Ijebu Ode, Chief Tunde Odulaja, as the Chairman of the Governing Council of Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa. The appointment, which has taken effect since Mon- day, 27th October, 2025, was conveyed to Odulaja via a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi Odulaja’s appointment came with a wealth of experience spanning over 30 years, having graduated from the University of Leeds, UK in 1992.

As a renowned Information technology expert, the Ijebu traditional leader once worked with Shell Petroleum Development Company. Odulaja was also an IT Manager at the Nigeria German Chemical Limited before turning the Chief Executive Officer of PRA- MARK Consult Limited, which was established 1997 The High Chief, being the Chairman of Onecard- Nigeria, a Fintech compa- ny, is also on the board of other companies.