Dantawaye Miller Assumes Office As New FCT CP

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Friday announced the assumption of duty of Dantawaye Miller as the 34th Commissioner of Police (CP) for the Command.

New Telegraph reports that Miller officially took over the leadership of the Command on Friday, October 17, 2025, from CP Ajao Adewale following his redeployment for another strategic assignment by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun.

According to the statement issued by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the new police commissioner promised to build on existing security frameworks, deepen community-police collaboration within the nation’s capital.

Adeh described Miller as a seasoned law enforcement officer with over two decades of meritorious service in various command and operational capacities across the country.

READ ALSO

“As he assumes duty as the 34th Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Miller has pledged to build on existing security frameworks, strengthen community-police partnerships, and ensure the safety and security of all residents within the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Command calls on residents to continue to support the police in its collective effort to maintain peace and security across the FCT. Born on October 15, 1971, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Miller is the son of the late DCP Gajere Dantawaye.

“Enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in May 2000 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police, Miller began his career in Bayelsa State in 2002.

“He has since served in several sensitive and leadership roles, including Acting Aide-de-Camp to a former Governor of Bayelsa State, Escort Commander to a former Vice President, Chief Security Officer at the Ministry of Petroleum, and Commanding Officer of MOPOL 24 attached to the Presidential Villa.

“He also previously held positions as Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations) in the FCT Command, Area Commander in Adamawa State, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) in Yobe and Edo States, and Commissioner of Police in charge of Information Technology at the Force Headquarters. Before his redeployment to Abuja, he served as the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command,” the statement added.