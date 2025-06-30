Dantata’s Death Monumental Loss To Nigeria –Kogi Govt

The Kogi State Government has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned business mogul and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, describing his death as a monumental loss to Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Dantata passed away on June 28 at the age of 94. In a condolence message issued on behalf of the Government and people of Kogi State, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, said the late Dantata was “not just a successful businessman, but an institution whose name symbolized integrity, generosity, and an unwavering commitment to national progress.”

The statement noted that Governor Ahmed Ododo received the news of Dantata’s death with a heavy heart, and extended sincere condolences to the Dantata family, the Government and people of Kano State, the business community, and the nation at large.

The statement reads: “Alhaji Aminu Dantata was a man whose legacy transcends material wealth. He built businesses that empowered thousands, established schools and hospitals that uplifted the vulnerable, and gave to causes that touched count less lives.”