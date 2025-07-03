Dantata’s Death Loss To Nation – Shettima

President Bola Tinubu has described the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata as a pillar of the nation, saying his passing is a significant loss to Nigeria and its people.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the Dantata family in Kano, Vice President Kashim Shettima said the death of the elder statesman was not only a loss to his family but to the entire nation.

According to the Vice President, the late Dantata lived a fulfilled life dedicated to service, humanity, and philanthropy, which touched countless lives both in Nigeria and beyond.

“He lived his life to the fullest, and the world has truly benefitted from his wisdom, generosity, and integrity,” Shettima said.

He urged the family to remain united and not allow material things to cause division among them. “If the owner of the wealth has gone, then it is a reminder that nothing lasts forever,” he added.

The Vice President also called on the family to preserve the Dantata name, which has become synonymous with integrity and values, and to uphold the legacy of the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata in the interest of the family and the wider community.