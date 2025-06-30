Dantata’s Burial Shifted To Tuesday In S’Arabia

The burial ceremony of elder statesman and renowned business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, has been rescheduled to Tuesday in Medina, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following a delay in the arrival of his remains.

This was confirmed by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Muhammad Idris, who explained that the postponement was due to procedural requirements mandated by Saudi Arabian authorities for receiving bodies transported from abroad.

Speaking to the BBC Hausa Service, the Minister noted that the Saudi government has strict protocols that must be adhered to before burial rites can be conducted. “The necessary legal documentation and procedural alignments are currently underway and are expected to be finalized by Tuesday,” he said.

Alhaji Aminu Dantata, a highly respected figure in Nigeria’s business and philanthropic circles, passed away recently, prompting an outpouring of tributes from across the country and beyond.

In anticipation of the funeral, several dignitaries have already arrived in Medina, including the governors of Kano and Jigawa states, the 16th Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, and former Jigawa State Governor, Barrister Ali Sa’ad Birnin Kudu.

The burial is now scheduled to take place immediately after all legal and religious requirements are met on Tuesday.