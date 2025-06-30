A high-level Federal Government delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, has arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the funeral of the late business mogul and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

The delegation departed Nigeria late Sunday and arrived in the holy city of Madinah in the early hours of Monday, where preparations are underway for the burial of the late industrialist in accordance with Islamic rites.

Alhaji Aminu Dantata, one of Nigeria’s most prominent business figures and a patriarch of the Dantata dynasty, passed away over the weekend. His burial is scheduled to take place later today in Madinah, a city of great spiritual significance to Muslims worldwide.

Joining the Minister of Defence in the official delegation are the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Honourable Yusuf Abdullahi Ata.

The delegation also includes respected Islamic scholars and clerics, among them Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, and Khalifa Abdullahi Muhammad, the imam of Dantata Mosque in Abuja.

Members of the Nigerian Consulate General in Jeddah, led by Ambassador Muazzam Ibrahim Nayaya, have been coordinating funeral arrangements in Saudi Arabia in close collaboration with the Dantata family and relevant authorities.

The Federal Government’s presence underscores the immense national and international regard for Alhaji Aminu Dantata, whose legacy spans decades of impactful business leadership, philanthropy, and service to Nigeria.