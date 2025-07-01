New Telegraph

July 1, 2025
July 1, 2025
Dantata’s Body Arrives Saudi Arabia For Burial

The body of the late Nigerian business mogul and elder statesman Aminu Dantata has arrived in the holy city of Madina, Saudi Arabia, ahead of his burial scheduled for Tuesday, July 1.

The Spokesperson for the Dantata family, Mustapha Junaidu, confirmed the development in a statement.

Junaidu noted that the delegation had landed safely and was making final arrangements for the Janazah (funeral prayer).

He added that the prayer would hold after the Asr (late afternoon) prayer in Madina, in line with Islamic rites.

“The aircraft landed in Madina. We are now heading to the city for further preparations of the funeral prayer,” Junaidu said.

 

