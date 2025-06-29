Dantata Was Global Asset – Idris

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has joined other Nigerians and members of the international community in mourning the passing of renowned Kano-based business tycoon, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata.

In separate condolence messages addressed to the Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the family of the deceased—signed by his Special Adviser on Strategic Communication, Abdullahi Idris Zuru—Governor Idris described the death of Alhaji Dantata as a monumental loss to the global business community, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

The governor noted that Dantata’s vast conglomerate of enterprises, which spans across the globe, has impacted millions of lives and contributed significantly to humanitarian and philanthropic causes.

Governor Idris further emphasized that the late Dantata would be remembered as one of the key architects of Nigeria’s socio-economic growth, especially in Kano, the commercial nerve centre of Northern Nigeria.

He prayed to Allah to forgive the late businessman’s shortcomings, reward his good deeds with Aljannatul Firdaus, and grant his family the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

He urged them to take solace in Dantata’s legacy of selfless service and enduring impact on humanity.