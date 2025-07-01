Dantata: Senate Postpones N’West Constitution Review Zonal Hearing

The Senate has announced the postponement of the North-West zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution, initially scheduled to hold first week of July in Kano.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio made the announcement during plenary on Tuesday, stating that the decision was taken in honour of the late elder statesman and businessman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who passed away on Sunday.

While addressing the chamber, Akpabio explained that Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau—who also chairs the Senate Committee on Constitution Review—is currently in Saudi Arabia to attend the burial rites of the late Dantata.

He assured that the North-West hearing would be rescheduled, with a new date to be agreed upon by relevant stakeholders in the region.

Akpabio, however, confirmed that the public hearings in the remaining five geopolitical zones would proceed as planned.

According to the timetable, the hearings will hold on Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5, in Borno, Plateau, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos states.