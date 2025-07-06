Dantata: Phenomenal, Outstanding Philanthropist – Atiku 

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has described the late business mogul and philanthropist, Aminu Dantata, as a phenomenal figure whose legacy of generosity and business acumen will be long remembered by Nigerians and the global business community.

Atiku made this remark during a condolence visit to the family of the late billionaire in Kano, following Dantata’s death on Friday, June 29, 2025, at the age of 94 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The former Vice President, accompanied by his entourage, first visited the Dantata family residence in the Koki area of Kano Municipal, where he was received by top family members. He noted that Dantata left behind “indelible legacies that will be difficult to fill.”

Atiku, who also leads the recently formed political coalition, extended his condolences to the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the people of the state, expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

He prayed for Allah’s forgiveness and eternal mercy upon the deceased, describing Dantata as “an outstanding philanthropist whose business influence transcended Nigeria, Africa, and the world.”

“Alhaji Aminu Dantata was a detribalized Nigerian who made immense contributions to the growth and unity of the country. He bridged generations with his enduring values of enterprise, philanthropy, and compassion,” Atiku said.

He urged the family to take heart and bear the irreparable loss with fortitude, noting that Dantata’s goodwill and lifelong service to humanity will never be forgotten.

In response, Governor Yusuf and members of the Dantata family thanked the former Vice President for his solidarity and compassion during their time of grief.

Dantata was buried at the revered Baqiyya Cemetery in Madina, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. His burial was attended by dignitaries from across Nigeria and was marked by heartfelt tributes and special prayers.