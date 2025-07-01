Dantata Burial: Jibrin, Ganduje, Others Arrive Saudi Arabia

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, and the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday arrived in Madina, Saudi Arabia, ahead of the burial of business mogul and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

This is contained in a statement issued by Jibri’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir,

According to the statement, the delegation landed at the Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Madina, at 5:15 a.m. local time on Tuesday, July 1.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Dantata will be buried on Tuesday, July 1, in the Islamic holy city, under Islamic rites.

Other dignitaries on the trip include APC Kano State Chairman, Prince Abdullahi Abbas; Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Senator Muntari Dandutse; and Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ali Madaki.

Also in the delegation are Eng. Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, representing Makoda/Dambatta Federal Constituency; Hon. Sani Bala; Usman Kansila; and Ahmad Dantata, the son of the deceased.