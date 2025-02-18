Danson Appointed SA To Atlantis Nations, Attica Empire

Share

In a momentous recognition of leadership and humanitarian service, His Royal Eminence King Benny Danson (Archbishop) has been officially appointed as King and Senior Advisor to the Atlantis Nations and the Attica Empire worldwide.

The appointment was formalized through a certification issued by the Attica Empire LLC under the reign of Emperor Solomon Wining I, as confirmed to New Telegraph.

Announced on February 14, 2025, the appointment highlights King Benny Danson’s outstanding contributions to global unity, peace, and humanitarian efforts, irrespective of national origin, religion, or culture.

As part of his new title, King Benny Danson will serve as a senior advisor to the Atlantis Nations, offering guidance on leadership, governance, and humanitarian development.

The official certificate of appointment was signed by Prof. Dr. Solomon Wining, Emperor of the United Kingdom of Atlantis and Empire Worldwide, and Prof. Dr. Sriwan Kingjun, Empress of the Attica Empire.

The document is also endorsed with the insignia of the 5 Billion Humanitarian Projects Incorporated, solidifying King Benny Danson’s recognized impact on global humanitarian causes.

A congratulatory message, acknowledging his exceptional leadership across various religious and humanitarian organizations, accompanied the announcement.

“This is to congratulate our international president of the Signatures International Foundation, presiding Archbishop of Rapha Faith International University College, Rapha Faith International Ministerial Network and College of Bishops, President of the International Council of Archbishops and Bishops for Charismatic and Pentecostal Churches, and Chancellor of Rapha Faith University College on his new appointment as King and Senior Advisor to the Atlantis Nations.

“On this day, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to His Royal Eminence, King Benny Danson, on his enthronement as King.”

