Danshitta Emerges 3rd KWASU Alumni Association President

Yusuf Umar Danshitta has emerged as the newly elected National President of the Kwara State University Alumni Association in an election that took place on Friday, December 27, 2024, at the KWASU Business School.

The report of the election signed by the Chairman of the 2024 KWASU Alumni Electoral Committee Chairman, Abdulkadir Olayinka Abdulbaki, said Danshitta of the Department of Library and Information Science won with 33 votes.

Other elected executives are Samuel Oluwatoyin Taiwo, Vice President of South; Abdulwasiu Damilare Alabi, National General Secretary; Tajudeen Olaoluwa Adeleye, Financial Secretary; Jesutofunmi Adewoye, National Treasurer; and Abimbola Abdulhameed Babajide as National Social Secretary.

Felicity Onize Ifashe and Abdulazeez Abbas Olayinka were also elected National Legal Adviser and Assistant General Secretary respectively.

The report added that each stage of the process was conducted smoothly and efficiently with all stakeholders adhering to the laid-down guidelines.

While congratulating the newly elected national executive council members, the Chairman of the Alumni Electoral Committee expressed gratitude to all alumni members who participated in the election.

