Danse Afrikana Returns For 8th Edition

All is set for the 8th Edition of Danse Afrikana – The Lagos Festival of African Dances, scheduled for today, Saturday, December 20, at the Lagos Zonal Directorate, National Council for Arts and Culture, National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

It is organised by Different Aesthetics Arts & Culture Management Group, in collaboration with the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, Guild of Nigerian Dance Practitioners, Guild of Theatre Arts Drummers of Nigeria, and Topdew Arts Marketing, Over the years, Danse Afrikana has evolved into one of Nigeria’s leading cultural showcases, celebrating and promoting African dance traditions while fostering dialogue among artists, cultural administrators, and policymakers.

The festival brings together an inspiring community of performers, choreographers, scholars, and institutions committed to preserving and advancing African performance heritage. According to the organisers, this year’s edition will present a dynamic convergence of performances and policy-driven conversations, bringing together policymakers, sponsors, practitioners, and stakeholders to explore the management, promotion, and sustainability of the creative sector.

Beyond the stage, the program underscores the arts as a vital instrument of cultural diplomacy, a driver of economic development, and a catalyst for social cohesion.

Speaking on this edition, Tope Babayemi of Different Aesthetics Arts & Culture Management stated that Danse Afrikana “continues to serve as a meeting point for culture bearers, innovators, and policy makers who share a vision for a thriving African creative ecosystem.

This year’s edition reaffirms our commitment to bridging performance with policy and practice.” He added, “Members of the public, the media, cultural enthusiasts, and stakeholders in the creative industry are invited to attend and participate in this year’s celebration.”