Danse Afrikana 2025: Dynamic Convergence Of Performances, Policy-driven Conversations

The highly anticipated 8th edition of “Danse Afrikana, the Lagos Festival of African Dances”, took centre stage on Saturday, December 20, 2025. This prominent cultural event, celebrating Africa’s rich dance heritage and fostering vital industry dialogue, was held at the Lagos Zonal Directorate of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), located within the National Theatre (now the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts) precinct in Iganmu, Lagos.

Organised by Different Aesthetics Arts & Culture Management Group in collaboration with the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, Guild of Nigerian Dance Practitioners, Guild of Theatre Arts Drummers of Nigeria, and Topdew Arts Marketing, Danse Afrikana has, over the years, evolved into one of Nigeria’s leading cultural showcases, celebrating and promoting African dance traditions while fostering dialogue among artists, cultural administrators, and policymakers.

It brings together an inspiring community of performers, choreographers, scholars, and institutions committed to preserving and advancing African performance heritage. This year’s edition of the festival, tagged “Danse Afrikana 2025.

The Arts & Business Conference”, was a dynamic convergence of performances and policy-driven conversations aimed at advancing the management and sustainability of the creative sector. The festival brought together policymakers, sponsors, practitioners, and stakeholders to explore the management, promotion, and sustainability of the creative sector.

Beyond the stage, the program underscores the arts as a vital instrument of cultural diplomacy, a driver of economic development, and a catalyst for social cohesion. In his keynote, award-winning theatre di- rector, Professor of Theatre and Head of Directing at the Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Illinois USA, Prof. Segun Ojewuyi, underscores the need for government to provide enabling environment for creative arts to thrive.

“And government is doing it with policies. But the implementation of those policies is the problem,” he said. Earlier, in his opening remarks, the Managing Director/CEO of Different Aesthetics Arts and Culture Management, and convener of the festival, Aremo Tope Babayemi, noted that Danse Afrikana 2025: The Arts & Business Conference, as a gathering was conceived at the intersection of creativity, enterprise, and purpose.

“Today, we come together not only to celebrate African artistic excellence, but to interrogate how the arts can be sustainably managed, valued, and positioned as a vital driver of economic growth and social development. “Across our continent, creativity abounds.

Yet, the challenge before us is clear: how do we transform artistic brilliance into viable structures, enduring institutions, and shared prosperity? This conference is our response bringing artists, entrepreneurs, investors, administrators, and policy leaders into one room to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and chart practical pathways forward,” Babayemi said.

According to him, Danse Afrikana has always stood for movement—of bodies, of ideas, and of possibilities. “In 2025, we move decisively toward professionalization, accountability, and innovation in the cultural sector.

We will discuss models that work, policies that enable, and collaborations that endure because when the arts thrive, societies flourish. “I extend my sincere gratitude to our speakers, partners, sponsors, and participants for believing in this vision.

Your presence affirms that the arts are not peripheral they are central to our collective future.” Highlights of the event include panel session moderated by renowned journalist and culture archivist, Jahman Anikulapo.

Speakers include celebrated dancer, performer, dance critic, and The CEO and Centre Director of the J. Randle Centre for Yorùbá Culture and History, Qudus Onikeku; notable choreographer, actor, singer, director, theatre producer, and co-founder of the acclaimed Crown Troupe of Africa, and the current President of the Guild of Nigerian Dancers (GOND), Segun Adefila; Artistic Director/CEO of Foot- prints of David Art Academy, Lagos, Seun Awobajo, and others.

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, Aremo Babayemi, who is a renowned arts and culture manager and promoter, shed more light on the inspiration behind the festival. “What inspired Danse Africana was the fact that I could see, I could see, like others, that there was what you can describe as appropriation, cultural appropriation going on.

Let me break it down. Dance is a universal language. “But African dance has had such impact on global pop culture that you can see the influences, the African influences in modern contemporary, you know, pop dance across the globe. Lots of ideas come from here.

But the problem is, like, nothing ever comes back to the originators and creators of those dance moves. “So, we felt that traditional African dance was not getting due visibility, due acknowledgement, but influence and impact. And as such, it was getting hard to monetize.

Then came a period where contemporary dance from Europe, European contemporary dance, began to have currency.” According to him, the African dancer was still not getting enough. “So, we felt it was about structure, creative structure.

The platform for celebration. Where African dance, its promotion, its development, is the focus. So, once we set it up, we understood that it wasn’t work. Because our background is in arts, is arts management and promotions.

“But, the people who are the producers, who are producing the work, doing the dance, creating the stuff. So, we have a responsibility to represent them and pro- mote them well. It’s like, so, that’s why we partner.” He noted that it is not something that one could do alone, stressing that “you have the management, you can’t do it alone.

You have the management know-how, the arts administration know-how. “But, the practice has got to be involved. That’s why we engaged in a relationship with the National Council for Arts and Culture. So, they’ve supported Dance Africana for the last eight years.”

Babayemi also noted that as an arts manager, the emergence of new and emerging voices fascinates him. On the impact of the Dance Africana for the past eight years, he said: “It’s made significant impact, in bringing the body of the practice together, the practitioners, giving them an annual platform.

“Dance Africana given visibility to individuals in the industry. It’s fulfilled its stated objective. Also, it’s grown. You know, you grow festivals. “As a young arts administrator in England. I was part of funding the Notting Hill Carnival. Community groups coming to play music, running competitions. But somehow, they got onto the route of entrepreneurship.

And funding made it possible for them to build their capacity. Today, the Notting Hill Carnival is the largest street festival in Europe. The business, the enterprise and all of that is unbelievable. “Talking about structure. What are the structures that have been put in place to sustain Dance Africana? Yes. First, there’s been…

There’s a reputation that Dance Africana is building. That reputation has resonance with practitioners. So, there’s interest that way. We’re working with the guilds. We’re working with the government. The focus is dance. So, it’s growing.

“There are conversations we are not having, that we should be having. This private sector, within ourselves, practice, with government. So, this year, let’s do something that allows for conversations. “So, that’s why we’ve done that this year. The blend of performance and conversations. And that’s growth.”