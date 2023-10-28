Danse Afrikana 2023 To Hold In December

The stage is set for this year’s edition of Danse Afrikana, the Festival of African Dances, scheduled to hold on Friday, December 9, at the Artists’ Village, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), National Theatre Annex, Iganmu, Lagos.

The Festival was established to promote the practice of African Dances with the objectives of exposing children and the youth to our traditional dances, in a manner that will make them proud of their past and prepare them towards a greater and better future; and to provide an opportunity and a platform for the children to participate in an extracurricular activity that can enhance their learning experience and contribute to the process of making them well rounded adults.

The Chief Executive, Danse Afrikana, Aremo Tope Babayemi, in a statement, noted that Danse Afrikana is a festival initiative of Different Aesthetics Arts and Culture Management, the producers of the Macmillan Literary Events, including the Macmillan Youth Literary Day, adding that the festival is gaining momentum and has been endorsed and supported by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC).

“Danse Afrikana has been produced five times in the recent past and is being developed to be a major fixture in the calendar of cultural activities in Lagos. “Different Aesthetics Arts and Culture Management, a leading Arts Management Organisation in Nigeria, has worked with major organisations in both public and private sectors.

Our experience includes the Festival of Yoruba Arts and Culture headed by the late renowned Emeritus Professor J. F. Ade Ajayi; the 2nd National Film Festival (now the Zuma Film Festival), under the Chairmanship of late Mrs. Francesca Yetunde Emanuel CON;

the 3rd Lagos Black Heritage Festival under the Chairmanship of Professor Wole Soyinka and the Macmillan Literary events.” He assured that this year’s edition of the festival will be a memorable colourful, cultural, creative and artistic exploration, featuring breathtaking performances by notable dance companies, artistes, students from participating schools. According to him, the festival production is supervised by the Organizing Committee which is made up of administrators, dance practitioners and other stakeholders.