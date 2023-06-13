New Telegraph

June 13, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Danladi-Salihu Returns As…

Danladi-Salihu Returns As Kwara House Of Assembly Speaker

Thirty-eight-year-old Engineer Yakubu Danladi-Salihu has been unanimously returned as the Speaker of the 10th Kwara State House of Assembly.

Engineer Danladi-Salihu was re-elected following a motion for his nomination as Speaker by the member representing Kaiama-Kemaji-Wajibe Constituency, Abdullahi Halidu Danbaba, and seconded by Fatimah Arinola Lawal, representing Ilorin East constituency.

Similarly, Emmanuel Ojo Oyebode of Oke-Ogun Constituency was also elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker of the House.

The inauguration of the 10th Assembly was superintended by the Clerk of the House, Hajia Hameedah Jummai Kperogi, at the Hallowed Chamber of the House, in Ilorin the State Capital.

The inauguration, witnessed by a huge crowd, was done following the issuance of a Proclamation by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in compliance with section One Zero Five subsection Three of the Constitution as amended.

Post Views: 131

Read Previous

10th Assembly: Northern Christians Hail Emergence Of Akpabio, Abbas
Read Next

Financial Expert Tasks Acting CBN Governor On Naira strengthening

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023