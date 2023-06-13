Danladi-Salihu Returns As Kwara House Of Assembly Speaker

Thirty-eight-year-old Engineer Yakubu Danladi-Salihu has been unanimously returned as the Speaker of the 10th Kwara State House of Assembly.

Engineer Danladi-Salihu was re-elected following a motion for his nomination as Speaker by the member representing Kaiama-Kemaji-Wajibe Constituency, Abdullahi Halidu Danbaba, and seconded by Fatimah Arinola Lawal, representing Ilorin East constituency.

Similarly, Emmanuel Ojo Oyebode of Oke-Ogun Constituency was also elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker of the House.

The inauguration of the 10th Assembly was superintended by the Clerk of the House, Hajia Hameedah Jummai Kperogi, at the Hallowed Chamber of the House, in Ilorin the State Capital.

The inauguration, witnessed by a huge crowd, was done following the issuance of a Proclamation by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in compliance with section One Zero Five subsection Three of the Constitution as amended.