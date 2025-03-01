Danladi Bako congratulates Bassey over appointment in A’Ibom

Share

A former Director General Nation- al Broadcasting Commission, Dr Danladi Bako OON, has congratu- lated ace journalist and Chairman of the Akwa United Football Club, Paul Bassey, on his appointment as a commissioner in Akwa Ibom State. Bako said he was not surprised at the development and rather believes it was a honour well-deserved for Bassey. “It has been long in coming as your immeasurable contributions to sports in Nigeria and indeed Africa cannot be overemphasized as a member of various CAF sub-committees, Nations’ Cup or- ganizing Committee and without doubt you were well-tutored and mentored by the late legendary Orok Oyo, Issa Haya- tou and Patrick Okpomo – all great sports administrators of repute.

“We ran into each other in the mid-eighties within the sports eco- system in Lagos and I have always since then, found you to be diligent, trustworthy, reliable and professional both as a person and as a renowned sports journalist.

“Surely Akwa Abasi Ibom will gain from your extensive global network as well as your durability and indefatigable character – all of which make you a priceless asset and veritable strategist and meticulous organiser. “In our days on NTA 2 “Mas- tersports” programme created and produced by my humble self was a huge success and trailblazer essen- tially because we had a pillar like you in terms of passion for the games and unalloyed commitment to the dream.”

