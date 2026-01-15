Danjuma, Gana, Ahmed, Mutfwang, Others Pay Tribute To Baikie, Foremost Educationist

Former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, were among dignitaries who paid tributes to the late Prof. David Adamu Baikie, a foremost educationist.

The event, an evening of tributes, was organized by the Board of Trustees and Management of the proposed Walter Miller University. Serving as chairman of the occasion, General Danjuma described Prof. Baikie as a source of inspiration to Nigerians, especially the youth.

He said Prof. Baikie, widely regarded as a “serial Vice Chancellor,” made remarkable contributions to the development of education in Nigeria and across Africa.

“His career spanned more than six decades, beginning as a pupil-teacher in Wusasa in 1952 and ascending to the highest levels of academic leadership,” he added.

Alhaji Ahmed, in his tribute, called on the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and Northern leaders to create a special scholarship scheme for teacher training in honour of Prof. Baikie. “Professor David Adamu Baikie remained a pillar of Nigeria’s education. He was a professional teacher who produced professional teachers,” Ahmed noted.

Prof. Gana highlighted Prof. Baikie’s role in establishing the first Faculty of Education at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) and praised his contributions to the University of Benin, where he served as Vice Chancellor. “He was full of ideas and a first-class manager of academic excellence. He believed in academic excellence,” Gana said.

Senator Tunde Ogbeha, chairman of the proposed Walter Miller University in Diko, Niger State, explained that the university carries Prof. Baikie’s name to honour his legacy and promote education. The faith-based institution is established by Northern Christians of the Anglican Communion.

Prof. Baikie was the first professor of Education in Northern Nigeria. He served as Vice Chancellor at three universities, the University of Benin, the National University of Lesotho, and Nasarawa State University, Keffi and acted as Vice Chancellor at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, five times.

Tributes were also paid by the managements of the University of Benin, ABU, and Nasarawa State University. Prof. Baikie passed away on December 12, 2025, and was laid to rest on December 23, 2025.